Companies propose 10% hike in power tariff, consumers set to get shock

PATNA—The power distribution companies in Bihar have planned to increase power tariff by minimum 10 percent in the coming year.

The tariff hike plan amid the coronavirus outbreak already crumbling people’s economy is set to give a serious jolt to consumers battling hard for survival.

Reports quoting local media said both the North and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited have proposed for 10 percent increase in power tariff to meet the revenue loss.

As per reports, the companies suffered revenue loss as a result of COVID-19. Due to less billing, these companies incurred revenue loss up to 15 percent.

To make up the loss, these companies have now proposed for 10 percent hike in power tariff, it has been learnt.

Informed sources told the local media that the proposal about tariff hike could very soon be sent to the Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission (BERC) to decide over the issue.

In April this year, the BERC had for the first time in 15 years of its existence reduced power tariff by 10 pice per unit across all categories of power consumers.