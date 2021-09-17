Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s unique birthday gift to PM Modi!

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar gave a lovely gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71th birthday.

The chief minister organized a mega Covid-19 vaccination drive across the state on Friday to celebrate Modi’s birthday. The special campaign was launched by the Bihar government.

The government had set a target of vaccinating more than 30 lakh (three million) people on PM’s birthday and according to a report of the health department, more than 7 lakh (O.7 million) people had got the vaccines by 12 noon.

According to a report of the health department, more than 4.63 crores (46.3 million) people have been vaccinated in the state since the vaccination started in January this year.

A report of the government said vaccination process has been almost completed in urban areas and now the focus has shifted to rural areas to preempt the possible third wave of the COVID-19.

The chief minister also inaugurated 72 oxygen generation plants in the hospitals on this occasion and appealed to the masses to be alert and follow the Covid guidelines to save themselves from deadly coronavirus.

COVID-19 has claimed a total of 9,658 lives and left more than 7.25 lakh (0.72 million) infected since the first Covid case was reported in March 2020.