The Bihar Post

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s unique birthday gift to PM Modi!

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
Covid-19, Modi birthday, PM birthday, Bihar, vaccination drive, Bihar, Nitish Kumar Image: PRD/Bihar
119

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar gave a lovely gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71th birthday.

The chief minister organized a mega Covid-19 vaccination drive across the state on Friday to celebrate Modi’s birthday. The special campaign was launched by the Bihar government.

- Sponsored -

The government had set a target of vaccinating more than 30 lakh (three million) people on PM’s birthday and according to a report of the health department, more than 7 lakh (O.7 million) people had got the vaccines by 12 noon.

According to a report of the health department, more than 4.63 crores (46.3 million) people have been vaccinated in the state since the vaccination started in January this year.

You May Like this also

#AbbaJaan, farmers’ protest bring…

Bihar Post Desk

India: This ‘Aloe Vera village’ brings…

Bihar Post Desk
Covid-19, Modi birthday, PM birthday, Bihar, vaccination drive, Bihar, Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s unique gift to PM Modi on his b’day

A report of the government said vaccination process has been almost completed in urban areas and now the focus has shifted to rural areas to preempt the possible third wave of the COVID-19.

The chief minister also inaugurated 72 oxygen generation plants in the hospitals on this occasion and appealed to the masses to be alert and follow the Covid guidelines to save themselves from deadly coronavirus.

COVID-19 has claimed a total of 9,658 lives and left more than 7.25 lakh (0.72 million) infected since the first Covid case was reported in March 2020.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6465 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nitish declares to stay away from…

Bihar Post Desk

After viral fever, swine flu panic grips…

Bihar Post Desk

Colours of Bihar politics: Marriages are…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,972

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More