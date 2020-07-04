Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who sits close to Covid19-infected BJP leader tests negative

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has tested negative for Covid-19 test after he gave sample for testing when coming in contact with a BJP leader who has been tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Bihar chief minister himself came forward and gave his sample for testing shorting after coming to know that that the acting chairman of Bihar legislative council Awadhesh Narayan Singh Singh and his family members has tested positive.

A Press statement issued from CM Office on Saturday said the chief minister himself opted for the Corona test on Saturday and also asked the officials working with him to go for the test.

BJP leader Singh had administered the oath of office and secrecy to nine newly-elected Members of Legislative Council (MLCs).

The chief minister Nitish Kumar had also attended the swearing-in ceremony organised on June 1 and was found seated next to the council chairman.