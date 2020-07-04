The Bihar Post

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who sits close to Covid19-infected BJP leader tests negative

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
nitish kumar, covid-19, covid19, coronavirus, corona, BJP, Bihar Council, Bihar News, Bihar Post FILE PHOTOGRAPH
66

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has tested negative for Covid-19 test after he gave sample for testing when coming in contact with a BJP leader who has been tested positive for the deadly virus.

The Bihar chief minister himself came forward and gave his sample for testing shorting after coming to know that that the acting chairman of Bihar legislative council Awadhesh Narayan Singh Singh and his family members has tested positive.

You May Like this also

Mastermind of Rs53 lakh bank robbery in…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar: Police register case against…

Bihar Post Desk

- Sponsored -

A Press statement issued from CM Office on Saturday said the chief minister himself opted for the Corona test on Saturday and also asked the officials working with him to go for the test.

BJP leader Singh had administered the oath of office and secrecy to nine newly-elected Members of Legislative Council (MLCs).

The chief minister Nitish Kumar had also attended the swearing-in ceremony organised on June 1 and was found seated next to the council chairman.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5605 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Lightning strikes leave 22 dead in Bihar

Bihar Post Desk

Family cooks ‘ganja’…

Bihar Post Desk

Angry Chirag Paswan fires top LJP leader…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,688

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More