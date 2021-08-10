Bihar CM Nitish Kumar upset as Centre constantly ignores his demand for caste census

PATNA—Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who heads the NDA government in Bihar appears “upset” with the Centre constantly ignoring his appeals for holding caste census in the country.

In a politically-loaded statement, the chief minister on Monday said the letter written to the Prime Minister seeking for caste census was received by the Prime Minster Office (PMO) on August 4 itself but he was yet to receive any response.

- Sponsored -

“We are yet to get response in this regard. We want holding of caste census but this all depends on the Centre,” the chief minister told the media today adding this had been the old demand of the party. Not only that the proposals to this effect were passed unanimously by the twin Houses of Bihar legislature.

“First this proposal was unanimously passed by the both houses of the state legislature in 2019. Again, this was passed from the Bihar assembly in 2020,” the chief minister said. He added that holding of caste census would bring to fore the exact population of various castes which would help formulate welfare policies.

He said various states were demanding for this and denied this demand had anything to do with politics.

“It is not a political issue. It is a social issue,” the chief minister said adding given the appointment, they would put their views before the PM over why they demanded caste census.

To a question, he said he would hold talks with all political parties over holding caste census at its own expense but it would be good if it was conducted across the country.

The chief minister said the last caste census in the country was held in 1931. Now, this should be conducted once again in the interest of the country and the upliftment of the people.

“The fruits of developments should go to everyone but this will be possible only if we get the complete data about caste details,” he said.