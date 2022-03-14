Bihar CM Nitish Kumar indulges in heated exchange of words with Speaker for questioning conduct of probe

PATNA—Bihar assembly today witnessed an unusual scene when chief minister Nitish Kumar indulged in a heated exchange of words with the Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha over the issue of law and order situation.

The chief minister lost his cool with some members frequently raising the issue of law and order situation and the Speaker deferring the government’s reply over the issue, describing it “unsatisfactory”.

- Sponsored -

“Would you run the House like this? We will not allow this to happen. Discussion in the House is not done like this,” the chief minister told the Speaker who is from BJP. Later Sinha sought to clarify the matter, saying he will not let the legislature be insulted.

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ग़ुस्से से आग बबूला होते हुए ने भाजपा के बिहार विधानसभा अध्यक्ष और आसन को अपमानित करते हुए कहा से कि आप कौन होते है? संविधान पढ़िए। सभापति- आप ही बतायिये कैसे सदन चलेगा?हमें अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी पर बैठाकर एक दरोगा-सिपाही से बेइज्जत कराइयेगा। NDA का सर्कस! pic.twitter.com/d1ujjwokkJ — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) March 14, 2022

The chief minister said it was not the Speaker’s job to seek inquiry report. “The inquiry report is submitted to the court, not in the House,” the chief minister said adding, the Constitution is very clear about everyone’s job.

The Speaker sought to clarify the matter, saying he will not let the legislature be insulted.

“You people have made me the Speaker of the Assembly. But I cannot even raise the question of my area despite sitting on such a high chair. I am not even able to present the point of an inspector, station in-charge, or a DSP,” the Speaker was quoted as saying by India TV.

Trouble began soon after the BJP lawmaker Sanjay Saraogi raised the issue of crime situation in Lakhisarai district and sought the government’s reply about the action taken against the criminals.