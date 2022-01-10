Bihar CM Nitish Kumar goes in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 days after dozens of his office staffs were found to be positive.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) itself tweeted on Monday about Nitish Kumar having been infected with coronavirus. The chief minister is currently in home isolation on the advice of the doctors.

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नीतीश कुमार कोरोना जाँच में पॉज़िटिव पाये गए हैं। चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर वह होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। उन्होंने सभी से कोविड अनुकूल सावधानियां बरतने की अपील की है। — CMO Bihar (@officecmbihar) January 10, 2022

According to media reports, around two dozen staffs of the CMO and chief minister’s residence are currently in the grip of the virus.

Several ministerial colleagues of the chief minister have already been tested positive and are in home isolation. They include both his deputy chief ministers Tarkeshwar Prasad and Renu Devi.

The COVID situation has gone out of control in Bihar as is evident from alarming spike in daily cases of the virus.

On Monday, 5,000 more people were found infected with the virus. Of them, more than 2,500 belong to Patna.

The state government has already enforced several restrictions to check spread of the virus but keeping in view the seriousness of the situation, the government is said to be planning to impose weekend lockdown, media reports have said.