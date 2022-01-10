The Bihar Post

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar goes in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

BiharIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
Nitish Kumar, COVID-19, covid, Bihar, covid positive
5

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19 days after dozens of his office staffs were found to be positive.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) itself tweeted on Monday about Nitish Kumar having been infected with coronavirus. The chief minister is currently in home isolation on the advice of the doctors.

- Sponsored -

You May Like this also

Fearing fresh Covid restrictions,…

Bihar Post Desk

Distraught Bihar villagers scramble to…

Bihar Post Desk

According to media reports, around two dozen staffs of the CMO and chief minister’s residence are currently in the grip of the virus.

Several ministerial colleagues of the chief minister have already been tested positive and are in home isolation. They include both his deputy chief ministers Tarkeshwar Prasad and Renu Devi.

The COVID situation has gone out of control in Bihar as is evident from alarming spike in daily cases of the virus.

On Monday, 5,000 more people were found infected with the virus. Of them, more than 2,500 belong to Patna.

The state government has already enforced several restrictions to check spread of the virus but keeping in view the seriousness of the situation, the government is said to be planning to impose weekend lockdown, media reports have said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6581 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Man lynched, set on fire for harming…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar: Covid strikes Nitish Kumar…

Bihar Post Desk

Panic grips Bihar health professionals…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 2,000

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More