Bihar CM appeals to villagers to postpone weddings to break COVID-19 chain

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to the villagers to postpone weddings and other social functions in a bid to break the chain of Coronavirus which has struck the state in a virulent way.

The chief minister made this appeal to villagers a day after the state government enforced total lockdown in Bihar.

“Amid unprecedented crisis triggered by COVID-19, I urge the people of the state to defer social functions such as weddings where a large number of people congregate, for some time,” the chief minister tweeted on Wednesday.

He added the postponement of such functions would help break the Covid chain which will be in the interest of the society.

Coronavirus has claimed lives of total 2,926 persons in Bihar so far while also infecting more than half a million in the past on year.

In the past 24 hours itself, a total of 14,794 cases were reported from across the state with Patna alone reporting a maximum of 2681 cases.

