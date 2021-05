PATNA-Bihar chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh succumbed to deadly COVID-19 at a private hospital in Patna on Friday.

A 1985-batch IAS officer, Singh had contracted coronavirus past fortnight after which he was admitted to Paras hospital.

- Sponsored -

Singh who was appointed the state’s chief secretary in February this year was to retire in August.

Last week, Health department’s additional secretary RS Chaudhary had died of COVID-19.