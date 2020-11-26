The Bihar Post

Bihar caps number of guests for wedding functions, asks devotees to stay away from holy bath

BiharHEALTHIndia
By Bihar Post Desk
corona guidelines, Bihar, no musical bands, COVID-19, coronavirus, Bihar, REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
54

PATNA—The state government in Bihar on Thursday issued fresh guidelines for organizing wedding and such events in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

As per the new guideline, a maximum of 100 persons can attend a wedding function while in the case of funeral ceremony, their number can’t exceed 25.

The government also made use of facemasks mandatory during these functins, thermal screening of all the guests present at the wedding functions and banned playing of musical bands on the streets during wedding procession.

The state government has also advised the people against rushing to the river banks to take holy bathes during “Kartik Purnima” saying this could lead to spread of the virus.

