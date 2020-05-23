Cancer patient family self-quarantines in tent on river bank due to fear of villagers

PATNA—The entire family of a cancer patient has been staying in a tent outside the village on their return from hospital. They took the extreme step following apprehension that the co-villagers may object to their return to home.

Family members had taken 70-year-old cancer patient Bhudeo Mandal, a resident of jagdishpur block from Bhaglpur in Bihar, to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi for his treatment.

In the meanwhile, the locakdown was enforced and his treatment got delayed.

With the lockdown getting extended and extended and hope of his treatment getting dimmed, the victim asked his family to take him to his village so that he could die at the place where he was born and grew up.

The family took him to his village but didn’t enter their home due to apprehension of villagers’ protest.

So finally, the family pitched a tent on the outskirt of the village and kept themselves in self-quarantine for 14 days. The entire family comprising seven members have staying inside the tent under the burning Sun.

The cancer patient is seen lying on the cot all the day and crying with pain but the family is helpless now.

“It is a very pathetic to watch him (cancer patient) writhing in pain all the time and we can’t do anything,” his Hira Mandal said.