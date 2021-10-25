Bihar by-polls: Nitish himself jumps into poll campaign

By SM SHAHBAZ

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar himself jumped into the poll campaign on Monday as the by-polls to two assembly seats in Bihar turns politically significant.

The by-polls to two seats, Kusheshwar Sthan in Darbhanga and Tarapur in Munger districts are scheduled for October 30.

In his election address, the chief minister laucnhed scathing attacks on his predecessors for taking no care of the people of the state and rather focusing on his “self-development”.

“We work while others give statement. We have worked for people, they cared for only their own family,” the CM said addressing election rallies in these two constituencies today, referring to 15 years of Lalu-Rabri government in the state.

“Why don’t you ask them to speak on development. What they have done for your Darbhanga?” the CM asked.

Outlining his government’s step for women empowerment, Kumar said the NDA government granted 50% reservation to women in Panchayat level positions and scholarship to girl students.

Talking about vaccination, the CM said, his government had vaccinated 6.5 crore (65 million) people in the state out of which 5 crore (50 million) people took the first dose.