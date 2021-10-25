The Bihar Post

Bihar by-polls: Nitish himself jumps into poll campaign

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
bihar, bihar by-polls, Nitish Kumar, politics, Image: JD-U/Twitter
14

By SM SHAHBAZ

PATNA—Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar himself jumped into the poll campaign on Monday as the by-polls to two assembly seats in Bihar turns politically significant.

- Sponsored -

The by-polls to two seats, Kusheshwar Sthan in Darbhanga and Tarapur in Munger districts are scheduled for October 30.

In his election address, the chief minister laucnhed scathing attacks on his predecessors for taking no care of the people of the state and rather focusing on his “self-development”.

You May Like this also

Politics heats up over targeted killing…

Bihar Post Desk

Gangster’s mobile gift to…

Bihar Post Desk

“We work while others give statement. We have worked for people, they cared for only their own family,” the CM said addressing election rallies in these two constituencies today, referring to 15 years of Lalu-Rabri government in the state.

“Why don’t you ask them to speak on development. What they have done for your Darbhanga?” the CM asked.

Outlining his government’s step for women empowerment, Kumar said the NDA government granted 50% reservation to women in Panchayat level positions and scholarship to girl students.

Talking about vaccination, the CM said, his government had vaccinated 6.5 crore (65 million) people in the state out of which 5 crore (50 million) people took the first dose.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6507 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Defeated & angry, poll candidates…

Bihar Post Desk

Amid concrete jungles, Bihar plans to…

Bihar Post Desk

Man refuses to bring home baby girl…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,982

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More