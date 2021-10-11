Bihar by-polls: Lalu, Nitish set to infuse life into dull-looking poll campaign

By SM SHAHBAZ

PATNA—The by-elections to two assembly seats in Bihar are set to be very interesting with two political titans, chief minister Nitish Kumar and his arch-rival RJD president Lalu Prasad, likely to join the poll campaign.

The elections have been necessitated due to death of legislators, both belonging to the JD-U.

Nitish Kumar figures on the top in the list of star campaigners which contains names of total 20 JD-U leaders.

Apart from Kumar, party’s national president Lalan Singh, Union minister and former JDU president RCP Singh, party’s vice president Upendra Kushwaha will address the election rallies in the upcoming by-polls.

In the opposition camp, the Rashtriya Janta Dal has fielded Arun Sah and Ganesh Bharti from Tarapur and Kusheshwar Sthan seat respectively.

RJD’s national president Lalu Prasad who is scheduled to return to Patna on October 20 is expected to address a few election rallies. However, it has not been officially confirmed by the party.

The RJD too has released the names of 20 star campaigners which include Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav, Abdul Bari Siddiqui and others but the names of Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and elder son Tej Pratap Yadav are missing from the list.

By-elections are being held in Kusheshwar Sthan and Tarapur assembly constituencies in Bihar. The ruling NDA have fielded Rajiv Kumar Singh and Aman Bhushan Hazari from Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan seats.

The by-polls would be held on October 30 and the results declared on November 2. The JD-U had won both Tarapur (Munger) and Kusheshwar Sthan (Darbhanga) seats in the last 2020 assembly elections.

By-elections are being held in these assembly constituencies due to the death of two sitting JD-U MLAs Mewalal Choudhary from Tarapur (Munger) and Shashi Bhushan Hazari from Kusheshwar Sthan in Darbhanga.

The by-polls have turned interesting as both the towering leaders of Bihar, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad are scheduled to address the crowd as prominent star campaigners.

The by-polls for two assembly seats turned intriguing as Bihar’s opposition parties, the RJD and Congress have decided to field their own candidates after verbal war between both parties as each staked claim on Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan seats.