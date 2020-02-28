The Bihar Post

Bihar bride elopes with boyfriend after wedding, groom marries another girl

BiharIndiaOddly
By TBP Desk
The bride who eloped with boyfriend (Left), The groom with new bride (Right)
Image courtesy: Prabhat Khabar
8

PATNA—A groom in Bihar had to marry another girl after the bride with whom his wedding had been solemnised eloped with her boyfriend right during the marriage rituals in Bihar.

According to a report in the local media, the wedding of Kumari Manorama, a resident of Gopalganj district in Bihar, had been fixed with an engineer Sudhir Kumar who hails from Uttar Pradesh.

On Wednesday, a wedding procession reached the girl’s home shortly after which the marriage was solemnised in the presence of guests and villagers. Very soon she eloped with her boyfriend.

When the groom came to know about the story, he got shocked and refused to return home without the bride, thinking this may earn huge ignominy in the society and everyone would laugh at him.

Very soon local villagers held a meeting and decided to perform his marriage with another girl. Eventually, the groom was married to another girl from the village and it was then that the he returned home with his new bride.

“What happened was very shocking but we are happy that it all ended on a happy note,” local village council chief Bhupendra Prasad said.

Comments
