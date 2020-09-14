The Bihar Post

Bihar boy who travels 700 km to reach NEET centre misses exam narrowly

PATNA—A student from Bihar who covered more than 700 km in 24 hours by buses to appear at the medical entrance exam missed his test by just 10 minutes.

Santosh Kumar Yadav from Darbhanga district changed as many as three buses to reach his NEET centre in Kolkata but his efforts went in vain as he was not allowed to enter the centre for being late by 10 minutes.

“The exam started at 1.30 PM while I reached the centre at around 1.40 PM. I made repeated appeals to the authorities but they refused to allow my entry,” Yadav told the media on Monday.

1.59 million students appeared at NEET 2020 examination.

