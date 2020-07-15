BJP in Crisis: After 75 party leaders, Bihar BJP chief tests positive for Covid-19, along with wife, mother

PATNA—Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal along with his family has tested positive for Covid-19 a day after 75 BJP leaders were found infected with deadly coronavirus.

According to report in the local media, Sanjay Jaiswal, wife Manju Chaudhary and his mother Saroj Jaiswal have tested positive. All have been put in home quarantine.

Jaiswal had recently attended a series of meeting held by party’s Bihar in-charge Bhupender Yadav in the state party headquarters past week.

Apart from Jaiswal, BJP’s Lauriaya legislator Vinay Bihari and party’s Darbhanga legislator Sunil Singh too have tested positive, reports said.

The fresh development comes a day after as many as 75 BJP leaders tested positive for deadly Coronavirus in Bihar in a biggest setback to the party which had been on the front of the Bihar assembly poll campaign.

The leaders contracted Coronavirus while attending meetings of the party in the state party office over chalking out poll strategy.

State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal confirmed only 24 party leaders have contracted the virus. They include Nagendra, organisational general secretary and state general secretary Devesh Kumar.

According to him, a party leader with no symptoms had attended the meeting and apparently that spread the virus.

In view of the prevailing situation, the party office has been temporarily shut for fumigation.