Bihar BJP leader advice to Nitish- 'Make way for younger generation before…'

By Bihar Post Desk
Nitish Kumar, BJP, Sanjay Paswan, BIhar politics, Bihar assembly polls, 2020 bihar polls, bihar news FILE PHOTOGRAPH
PATNA—Former BJP minister Sanjay Paswan has suggested the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to make way for others saying the people urgently want “generational shift” in politics.

In an interview to a TV news channel, Paswasn said “the people nearing 70 years or above must withdraw from politics before the masses could reject them in favour of the young generation.”

Paswan made these observations on being specifically asked about his view on people nearing 70 years or above still very active in politics.

“The people of Bihar wants generational shift (in politics). They want the state getting rid of politicians reaching that age (70),” he added.

Nitish Kumar celebrated his 69th birthday in March this year.

Incidentally, the BJP has announced to contest the next Bihar assembly elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held in October/November this year.

