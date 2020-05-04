Bihar: Barber tortured to death for refusing hair cuts as atrocities on Dalits, poor go up during lockdown

PATNA—Atrocities on Dalits and poor have increased during the lockdown period in Bihar. The influential people in the society have been accused of meting out tortures on the community already battling hard for society.

On Sunday, a barber was killed in Banka district of Bihar as he had refused to cut hairs and shave the villagers due to lockdown.

The mutilated body of 40-year-old Dinesh Thakur was found abandoned outside Mainma village in Banka district. He was a resident of Navtolia village in the same district.

According to victim’s wife Muso Devi, some villagers had reached him on Saturday evening and asked him to get their hairs cut and shave beards but he refused to oblige them due to enforcement of lockdown.

Angry villagers later carried the barber with him and the very next morning, his body was found abandoned near a tank outside the village, victim’s wife said.

Witnesses said attackers had cruelly hit him with an iron rod, badly damaging eyes. Police have arrested three persons in this connection.

Many labourers have also been assaulted by influential villagers for refusing to harvest Rabi crops in the field.

In one incident reported from Kevai village under Daniyawan block in Patna, a labourer identified as Hardayal Manjhi was badly beaten up by an influential villager for refusing to harvest his Rabi crops last month. His hand was fractured due to severe assault.

Another incident took place at Bedua tola under Kuchaikot police station of Gopalganj district the same month.

Here the dalit villagers were severely beaten up by powerful villagers for refusing to harvest standing mustard crops in the field.

What was shocking when the local villagers took their wounded colleagues to the local primary health centre, the health officials refused to entertain them citing police case.

Eventually they were admitted to the sadar hospital but the police didn’t register any case. The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral in the social media after which the local MP Alok Suman brought it to the notice of the local district superintendent of police.

Yet another such incident took place at Sara village under Tarari police station in Bhojpur district in the same April month.

According to reports, influential villagers entered the house of Ramnath Mushar and tried to forcibly carry chickens from his home.

When resisted, they assaulted the family members and also opened fire on them, wounding five members.