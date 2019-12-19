‘Bihar bandh’ against CAA, NRC leaves wide impact, Pappu protests in shackles

PATNA: The day-long Bihar bandh (shutdown) called by the Left parties against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register for Citizens (NCR) evoked impressive response in the state.

The most interesting scene was witnessed in Patna where the activists of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) led by Pappu Yadav, president, protested on the streets with shackles in hands and neck to protest the law.

“We are in shackles since the country is in chains and we want freedom,” Yadav told the media on Thursday.

Angry protesters blocked roads, disrupted rail traffic and marched on the streets burning tyres and shouting slogans against the government. Most of the schools also remained closed.

At several places, the protesters squatted on the railway tracks and blocked the movement of trains. At Rajendra Nagar terminal in Patna, several protesters were seen protesting bare-bodies in the freezing cold.

“The ruling regime is constantly encroaching upon the democratic rights of the common men. Our national integrity is in danger. Our Constitution is danger. In such a situation, is it proper to stay silent?’ asked another protester.

Although the bandh was called by the Left, majority of the Opposition parties supported the bandh. 11 students’ Unions also supported the bandh.

CPI-ML secretary Kunal, CPI secretary Satyanarayab Singh and CPIM secretary Awadhesh Kumar thanked the masses for making bandh a success.