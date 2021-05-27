Battling severe financial crisis, Bihar auto owner sets vehicle on fire after third lockdown extension

PATNA—An auto owner in Bihar set his vehicle on fire after his financial condition deteriorated constantly as a result of frequent lockdown extensions to contain COVID-19 cases.

Ravi Kumar, a resident of Khajanchi police station areas in Purnia district, set his auto on fire after the Bihar government extended lockdown for the third time on May 25.

“I have been in deep financial crisis for the past eight months due to Covid restrictions. I was finding it hard to arrange for even two-square meal a day. There was no use of keeping it at home, so I decided to destroy it. At least I will able to get something after selling the scrap,” a disappointed Ravi told the local media today.

He said his auto was the lone source of income but it had been lying idle for months since he didn’t have money to even repair it.

“Due to severe financial crisis in the family, my wife too has abandoned me and gone to her parents’ home with children. So I poured petrol on the auto and set it on fire,” he said.