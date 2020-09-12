Bihar assembly polls: Rebelling Chirag suddenly falls in line, surprises poll pundits

PATNA—After sound revolt bugle, LJP president Chirag Paswan has suddenly fallen in line, surprising the political pundits.

Chirag told the media that his purpose was to put his party issues before the chief minister and he would follow whatever would be asked to do by the BJP which heads the NDA in Bihar.

“I just put my party’s issues before the chief minister, I didn’t want to give any tension to him,” Chirag told the media on Saturday.

He added, “PM Modi will be leading the NDA and whatever the decisions the BJP takes I will strictly follow. It was because of the PM that the LJP became a part of the NDA.”

Poll experts said the LJP president fell in line as neither the BJP nor the JD-U led by chief minister Nitish Kumar gave any weight to his outbursts.

The LJP had been constantly hitting out at the chief minister ahead of Bihar assembly polls and the party’s parliamentary board which met recently even announced to put up candidates on 143 seats including the seats to be contested by the JD-U.

Bihar assembly polls are scheduled in October/November.