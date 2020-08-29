Bihar assembly polls: National shooter Shreyasi Singh, mother likely to join Lalu’s RJD

PATNA—National Shooter Shreyasi Singh is likely to join the main Opposition RJD in Bihar along with her mother Putul Singh, former Lok Sabha Member.

According to media reports, they are set to get the RJD membership on September 3. It is believed Shreyasi could contest the assembly polls from Amarpur seat in Banka district. RJD is headed by Lalu Prasad.

Putal Kumari, wife of former late union minister Digvijay Singh, has represented the Banka LS seat in the Parliament once.

She was expelled from the BJP for six years last year after she filed her nominations from Banka seat as an Independent candidate against the official NDA candidate.

Her daughter Shreyasi Singh, on the other hand, has been an acclaimed shooter who won gold medal in Shooting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia—Women’s double trap and a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shreyasi’s grandfather late Kumar Surendra Singh and father late Digvijay Singh served as the presidents of the National Rifle Association of India in their lifetime.