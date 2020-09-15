The Bihar Post

Bihar assembly polls: Angry Chirag in no mood to compromise with Nitish Kumar

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president doesn’t appear to be in a mood to compromise with chief minister Nitish Kumar and has now begun writing letters to the Prime Minister.

In a letter to the Prime Minster, Paswan mentioned there was strong anti-incumbency factor working against the chief minister and the people were very much annoyed with the functioning of the present regime which may cost the NDA dear in the elections.

“The continuing people’s anger against the government may badly mar the poll prospects,” Chirag is learnt to have mentioned in the letter which was not released in public.

The U-turn in Chirag’s stand comes just days after he claimed everything was fine with the NDA and he would follow what he would be asked to do by the BJP.

Reports said the LJP president is hugely annoyed over fewer seat offers to his party as compared to the last assembly polls and rude treatment by the chief minister’s JD-U.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held in October/November this year.

