The Bihar Post

Bihar artist turns to sand art to seek justice for dead Kerala elephant

BiharCrimeIndia
By TBP Desk
kerala elephant, justice for elephant, Bihar sand artists, Mohan Krishnan, Kerala, Bihar, BIhar News IMAGE COURTESY: FACEBOOK
25

PATNA—The cruel killing of a pregnant wild elephant in India’s Kerala state has triggered nationwide outrage with the whole country seeking severe punitive action against the persons involved in the killing.

A sand artist from Chapra town in Bihar, Ashok Kumar turned to artwork on Thursday to highlight the kind of cruelty shown towards this elephant and seeking justice for the animal.

- Sponsored -

Ashok drew the art with the hope that the culprits are brought to book. The Kerala police have in the meanwhile arrested the main accused in the case.

You May Like this also

Hungarian cyclist eats Biriyani, other…

TBP Desk

Floods and Covid-19: How Bihar govt is…

TBP Desk

Indians have reacted angrily at the way a pregnant elephant was killed by serving her cracker-stuffed pineapple. The fruit exploded in her mouths, causing severe wounds ultimately leading to her death.

Forest officials said the wild elephant had left the forest of Silent Valley in Kerala’s Palakkad district meandering into a nearby village in search of food last week when she ate the deadly fruit and wounded her mouth, resulting in her death.

Officials said the severely wounded elephant ran around the nearby village seething in pain but didn’t harm anyone.

“She didn’t harm a single human being even when she ran in searing pain in the streets of the village. She didn’t crush a single home. This is why I said, she is full of goodness,” a forest official Mohan Krishnan wrote in an emotional note in Malayalam in a Facebook post, along with pix of the elephant.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

TBP Desk 5526 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

Desperate migrants looting food packets,…

TBP Desk

Bihar Woman deserts husband, flees with…

TBP Desk

Migrant labourer on way home in Bihar…

TBP Desk
1 of 1,668

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More