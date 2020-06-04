Bihar artist turns to sand art to seek justice for dead Kerala elephant

PATNA—The cruel killing of a pregnant wild elephant in India’s Kerala state has triggered nationwide outrage with the whole country seeking severe punitive action against the persons involved in the killing.

A sand artist from Chapra town in Bihar, Ashok Kumar turned to artwork on Thursday to highlight the kind of cruelty shown towards this elephant and seeking justice for the animal.

Ashok drew the art with the hope that the culprits are brought to book. The Kerala police have in the meanwhile arrested the main accused in the case.

Indians have reacted angrily at the way a pregnant elephant was killed by serving her cracker-stuffed pineapple. The fruit exploded in her mouths, causing severe wounds ultimately leading to her death.

Forest officials said the wild elephant had left the forest of Silent Valley in Kerala’s Palakkad district meandering into a nearby village in search of food last week when she ate the deadly fruit and wounded her mouth, resulting in her death.

Officials said the severely wounded elephant ran around the nearby village seething in pain but didn’t harm anyone.

“She didn’t harm a single human being even when she ran in searing pain in the streets of the village. She didn’t crush a single home. This is why I said, she is full of goodness,” a forest official Mohan Krishnan wrote in an emotional note in Malayalam in a Facebook post, along with pix of the elephant.