Bihar announces to set up Cattle Development Institute to protect ‘desi’ cows

PATNA—The NDA government in Bihar has announced to set up “Govansh Vikas Sansthan” (cattle development institute) for the protection and promotion of cattle in the state.

The government headed by chief minister Nitish Kumar made this announcement in the budget which was presented on the floor of the Bihar assembly on February 22. The government also made budgetary provision for it in the budget.

The government said protecting and promoting the cattle had been the cultural tradition stating that it would start special schemes to protect the ‘desi’ (country) cows and the calves.

“Milk of country cows is very nutritious and pure, and hence there is a need to save this country breed,” the government informed.

According to budget announcements, Rs100 crore (Rs10 billion) has been allocated for this head in the next budget for 2021-22. The budget was presented by finance minister-cum-deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad.