The Bihar Post

Bihar Airlines official’s murderer turns out to be great fan of English novels

BiharCrimeOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
book love murder accused, english novels, english novel fan, IndiGo Airlines, Rupesh Kumar Singh murder case, Bihar airlines official murder, Patna airport, Bihar, Bihar News
Representational image
Image courtesy: Unsplash
59

PATNA—A criminal accused of shooting dead an airlines official in Bihar has been found to be madly in love with English novels and literature books.

Rituraj Singh who is now under judicial custody has been charged with shooting dead IndiGo airlines manager at Patna airport Rupesh Kumar Singh last month.

- Sponsored -

A police team which raided him home in Patna to nab him got startled after they found the gangster amidst English novels and literature books.

The booked included ‘The Diary Of a Young Girl’ by Anne Frank, ‘Pride and Prejudice’ by Jane Austen, ‘The Sins of the Father’ by Jeffrey Archer, ‘Utopia’ by Thomas More and William Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ and ‘Macbeth’.

You May Like this also

Man ends life after wife leaves for…

Bihar Post Desk

Differences in Opp alliance over…

Bihar Post Desk

His close kin fail to understand why the young man with his love for such English novels turned towards crime.

Police said the accused killed the airlines official in a case of road rage.

“He (the accused) told us that he killed the airlines official in a case of road rage. We have enough evidences to prove his involvement in the killing,” Patna’s senior superintendent of police Upendra Sharma told the media.

The police are now conducting raids to nab his three associates who also were allegedly involved in the murder.

The police managed to reach near the mastermind after scanning more than 200 CCTV footages, 4,000 call data records of cell phones and interrogating more than 75 persons.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6041 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Recruitment for field expert doctors for…

Bihar Post Desk

Monkey halts Rajdhani Express for an…

Bihar Post Desk

Robbers loot Rs47 lakh from Axis bank in…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,428

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More