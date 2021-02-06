Bihar Airlines official’s murderer turns out to be great fan of English novels

PATNA—A criminal accused of shooting dead an airlines official in Bihar has been found to be madly in love with English novels and literature books.

Rituraj Singh who is now under judicial custody has been charged with shooting dead IndiGo airlines manager at Patna airport Rupesh Kumar Singh last month.

A police team which raided him home in Patna to nab him got startled after they found the gangster amidst English novels and literature books.

The booked included ‘The Diary Of a Young Girl’ by Anne Frank, ‘Pride and Prejudice’ by Jane Austen, ‘The Sins of the Father’ by Jeffrey Archer, ‘Utopia’ by Thomas More and William Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ and ‘Macbeth’.

His close kin fail to understand why the young man with his love for such English novels turned towards crime.

Police said the accused killed the airlines official in a case of road rage.

“He (the accused) told us that he killed the airlines official in a case of road rage. We have enough evidences to prove his involvement in the killing,” Patna’s senior superintendent of police Upendra Sharma told the media.

The police are now conducting raids to nab his three associates who also were allegedly involved in the murder.

The police managed to reach near the mastermind after scanning more than 200 CCTV footages, 4,000 call data records of cell phones and interrogating more than 75 persons.