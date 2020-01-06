Big Relief: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar acquitted in 28-year-old murder case by Supreme Court

PATNA/NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has acquitted Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in 28-year-old murder case which had become a major tool of the opposition to ht out at his image.

Media reports said the SC on Monday rejected the petition filed against the Bihar chief minister while upholding the judgment delivered by the Patna High Court last year.

The acquittal has come as a huge relief to the chief minister ahead of the coming assembly polls scheduled later this year.

The chief minister along with four other persons had been made the accused after a Congress worker Sitaram Singh was killed in a firing during the 1991 Lok Sabha by-elections to Barh seat which the Nitish Kumar was contesting as a Janata Dal candidate.

Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Patna High court but in March last year, the court set aside the criminal proceedings initiated against Nitish.

The aggrieved party later moved the Supreme Court while challenging the HC order but the apex court upheld the lower court order, media reports said.

“We are very happy that Nitish Kumar has been acquitted by the Supreme Court. This murder case had been given political colour,” JD-U’s national general secretary KC Tyagi told the media on Monday.

“Everyone should know that Nitish Kumar is a politician with Gandhian ideology who has never supported the politics of violence,” Tyagi added.

Nitish Kumar is the second NDA politician to get clean chit in serious criminal cases, like murder, in the past one month.

Last month, the Nanavati Commission appointed to investigate the 2002 Gujarat riots had given clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the case.

Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when the month-long riots had taken place claiming over 1,000 lives, majority of them being Muslims.

“There is no evidence to show that these attacks were either inspired or instigated or abated by any minister of the state,” the commission said in its report, which runs into over 1,500 pages and is compiled in nine volumes, according to news agency PTI.

The report was tabled on the floors of the Gujarat state assembly on December 11, 2019 although it was submitted to the state government in 2014, according to media reports.

Riots had broken out after the burning of two coaches of the Sabarmati Express train near Godhra railway station, in which 59 ‘karsevaks’ were burnt alive.