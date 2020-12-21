‘Bhitaghat’ sank RJD’s boat in Bihar elections, Tejashwi Yadav says

PATNA—The main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has blamed “bhitarghat” (sabotage from within) for the party’s defeat in the just-held Bihar elections.

“We took on the front rivals bravely but fell victims to the snakes in the grass,” party legislator and Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav told the party leaders at the meeting called on Monday to review party’s defeat in the elections.

He said it is natural everyone wants to contest elections but only one person can be made a candidate from a seat at a time.

“When a candidate is decided by the party, everyone should work for his victory. We can fight with enemies but not with ‘bhitarghat’ (sabotage from within),” Tejashwi said.

“But despite all such treacheries, we performed well,” he said.

Had the government come to power, he added, they would have become ministers, got place in the 20-point programme implementation committees, Boards, Corporations etc.

“But who lost these opportunities by working against the parties?” he asked adding the party fought the elections bravely despite Lalu Prasad’s absence.

The RJD had contested elections on 144 seats and was able to win 75 seats. The Congress contested on 70 seats and emerged victorious on 19 seats whereas the Left put up a spectacular performance winning 16 seats out of 29 it had contested.

The Grand Alliance comprising the RJD, Congress and the Left fell little short of forming the next government in BIhar.

The Grand Alliance could win a total of 110 seats in 243-member Bihar assembly—just 12 short of the magical figure required to form government in the state.