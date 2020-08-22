Bengal girl reaches Bihar with wedding procession after boyfriend gets stuck in lockdown

PATNA—A girl from West Bengal reached the house of her boyfriend in Bihar after the latter got stuck in him home due to Corona-induced lockdown.

The youth Dheeraj Kumar, a resident of Jamalpur town from Bihar’s Munger district, had fallen in love with a girl from Hugly district in West Bengal.

- Sponsored -

Dheeraj’s maternal grandparents were settled in Hugly and so, he would often visit their home. It was during his visit to the place that he fell in love with a local girl.

They had been in touch for the past five years but the trouble arose after the boy got stuck in his home in Munger following lockdown restrictions.

Earlier this week, the girl reached the boyfriend’s home with a wedding procession as her patience ran out. Eventually, the unique wedding was solemnised at a local temple after initial hiccups.