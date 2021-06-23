The Bihar Post

Bear more children and get Rs1 lakh cash award, Mizoram minister tells villagers

IndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
mizoram, more babies, cash prize for babies, two-child norm, UP, Courtesy: Wikipedia
54

A minister from northeastern Indian state of Mizoram has kicked up a controversy by announcing to offer a cash prize of Rs1 lakh to tribal parents having more babies.

Mizoram Sports minister Robert Romawia Royte offered the cash incentive to encourage the population growth among the Mizo communities, alarmed at their decreasing growth rate.

- Sponsored -

The minister said the infertility rate and the decreasing growth rate of the Mizo population has become a serious concern.

You May Like this also

Widespread presence of Delta variants in…

Bihar Post Desk

Newly-wed Indian couple try to end lives…

Bihar Post Desk

“Mizoram is far below the optimum number of people to attain development in various fields because of the gradual decline in its population. Low population is a serious issue and hurdle for small communities or tribes like Mizos to survive and progress,” Royte said, according to news agency PTI.

The cash incentive to increase population comes at a time when the population boom in India has become a matter of serious concern and several Indian states are working on a plan to impose two-child norms in a bid to control population.

The Uttar Pradesh government is currently busy drafting one such law under which the facilities of government schemes will be available to only those persons who don’t have more than two children, local media has reported.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 6263 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Straying hungry Royal Bengal Tiger…

Bihar Post Desk

Covid’s third wave may hit India…

Bihar Post Desk

Little children stay with father’s…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,398

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More