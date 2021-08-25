Barrel of gun pushed inside man’s mouth for demanding flood relief in Bihar

PATNA—A flood victim in Bihar was beaten badly and had the barrel of a gun pushed inside his mouth just because he had demanded relief from a local leader. The incident took place in Bhagalpur district.

According to a report in Hindi daily Hindustan, Nagendra Mandal, brother of a local JD-U legislator Gopal Mandal, was beaten badly after he visited the house of a local Mukhia to seek for flood relief.

“When I went to his residence to seek food grains and polythene sheets, I was told to get lost soon. They said why have you come to demand food grains when you had voted for others in the election?” asked the victim.

According to him, they fled the scene after being threatened by the Mukhia’s family and his musclemen. “But very soon, they reached my home, dragged me outside my house and assaulted me badly. The son of the Mukhiya then pushed the barrel of the gun inside my mouth and threatened to shoot me,” the victim told the local media. The victim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

A local police official Dilip Kumar said a case had been registered with the police and investigation was on.