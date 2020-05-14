Barauni NTPC sets new record in matter of power generation, says CGM Jauhari

PATNA—The NTPC Ltd, an Indian Public Sector Undertaking, is setting new record in matter of power generation after acquiring the 720 MW Barauni thermal power plant in Bihar’s Begusarai district.

The coal-based power station acquired from the Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited (BSPGCL) in December 2018 has two units of 110 MW capacity each and another two units of 250 MW capacity each.

- Sponsored -

“Both the acquired units have already become operational and they are setting new records in matter of power generation,” NTPC’s chief general manager Munsih Jauhari told the Bihar Post on Thursday.

He said the NTPC would touch a new high in matter of power generation and meet the energy demands of the state.

Jauhari added two units of 110 MW capacity and once unit of 250 MW capacity are constantly generating power with the active cooperation of power staffs and officials.

Plant’s communication officer Dinakar Sharma said the Barauni thermal power plant generated 7.725 mega unit with 89 percent load factor on May 13 which is a record.

Similarly, unit 8 has generated 6 mega unit with 100 percent load factor after commercial operation which too is a record.

The 250 MW unit at Barauni Thermal Power Station had become operation in November last year while commercial operation started earlier this year, pushing up the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC Group to 48,895 MW and 57,356 MW respectively.

The transfer of Barauni Thermal Power Station was completed by NTPC and BSPGCL in accordance with “The Bihar Power Generation Undertakings Transfer Scheme 2018” notified by the state government on June 27, 2018 and the amendment dated December 14, 2018.

Barauni Thermal Power Station (720 mw) is located at Begusarai district in Bihar. The plant comprise of Stage-I (2×110 mw) and Stage-II (2×250 MW), the government had said earlier.