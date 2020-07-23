The Bihar Post

Bankers living in a state of panic in Bihar as Covid-19 infects more than 800

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—Bankers in Bihar have been living in a state of panic after being severely hit by Coronavirus.

According to a report, Covid-19 has killed eight bank officials and infected more than 800 others in the past four months while over 1,000 others are in home quarantine.

All India Bank Officers Association’s joint secretary DN Trivedi said banks were kept out of lockdown to maintain Indian economy.

“But, now we bankers have been living in a state of panic due to surging corona infection,” Trivedi said.

According to him, the virus has claimed lives of eight bank officers so far and has badly affected loan collection drive.

The victims include 3 from the States Bank of India, 2 from Bank of India and One each from Union Bank, Uco Bank and Punjab National Bank.

A report published in a local Hindi daily said a maximum of 500 bank staffs infected by Covid-19 are from the SBI, 100 from the Bank of Baroda, 50 each from PNB, Union Bank and Gramin Banks and 25 from Allahabad Bank.

