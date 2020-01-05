Bag of Chinese tourist on sightseeing tour stolen in Bihar

PATNA: In a shocking incident, the bag of a foreign national was stolen from a car she had hired for the sightseeing tour of Bihar.

Lamchung, a Chinese tourist, had hired a car at Bodh Gaya for the sightseeing tour of Bihar two days back.

She along with seven other Chinese tourists had returned to Patna from Bhagalpur on Saturday when she suddenly noticed her bag containing several documents, religious books and $3,000 missing from her car after she reached the Patna Museum.

Subsequently, she reached the local Kotwali police station and registered a case with the police. She has suspected involvement of the car driver in the incident.

Acting on her complaint, the police detained the car driver and are interrogating him. The Chinese tourists were later back to Bodh Gaya from another car.

“We tried our best to help out the tourists and are investigating where her bag got lost,” a local police official Rama Shankar Singh told the media on Sunday.