Baba Ramdev falls down an elephant doing yoga acts in Mathura town

Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev may have learnt by now that yoga atop an elephant is certainly not a good idea!

Ramdev got a bitter taste of his daredevilry when he fell down from the elephant’s back while trying to display a few yoga postures before his followers.

Reports said a good number of his followers had gathered at Ramnareti Ashram at Mahavan in Mathura town of Uttar Pradesh (UP) on October 12 to watch the yoga guru doing some complicated yoga poses but he fell down midway and suffered minor injuries.

The video of Ramdev sitting atop elephant and falling down has now gone viral in the social media with Twitteratis making amusing comments.

“I want to inform crores of followers of Ramdev that Swamiji is fine. The elephant incident was an amusing one. Do not worry. He has done four hours of live yoga yesterday and today,” Ramdev’s spokesperson Tijarawala SK has tweeted.

Earlier he had fallen down while riding a bicycle. The incident took place in August this year.

