Authorities seal areas, launch massive sanitisation drive after Siwan emerges as Coronavirus ‘hotspot’ in Bihar

PATNA—Siwan, a north-western district bordering Uttar Pradesh has added to the worries of the state government in Bihar with 29 of the total 60 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases reported from this district alone.

Panjwar village under Raghunathpur block in Siwan is described by the health department authorities as the worst affected by the Covid-19.

Alarmed at the prevailing situation, state government has asked the local divisional commissioner and deputy inspector general of police to camp in Siwan and enforce complete lockdown in the affected areas.

Bihar health secretary Sanjay Kumar said NDRF team was spraying and sanitising Panjwar village and the local district administration was doing its best.

Serial Number Districts Number of cases 1 Siwan 29 2 Munger 07 3 Patna 05 4 Gaya 05 5 Begusarai 05 6 Gopalganj 03 7 Nalanda 02 8 Saran 01 9 Lakhisarai 01 10 Bhagalpur 01 11 Nawada 01

Sources: Bihar Health Department

According to him, total lockdown has also been enforced at Rampur village under Barharia block in Siwan.

“152 samples have been collected for testing and “safe Siwan” is our endeavour,” Kumar said.

A youth who had recently had returned from Oman is blamed by the authorities for Covid-19 outbreak in Siwan.

Health officials said the youth put under home quarantine continued mixing with the family members and the local villagers, infecting as many as 21 persons from one family.

Officials apprehend the local villagers who came in contact with the youth too may have been infected the virus.

Of the total 29 corona positive cases reported from Siwan, 21 are from the youth family while the remaining two are neighbours.

The youth had returned from Oman on March 21 but he tested positive for coronavirus on April 3. By them, several persons coming in contact with him had got infected.

Quite like, another youth from Munger is blamed for spreading virus to as many as 15 persons before his death. This man had returned from Qatar and was diagnosed with Corona after his death.

According to a latest report of the health department, a total of 5485 samples were tested so far of which 60 have been tested positive.

Of the total 60 cases, a maximum of 29 are from Siwan, seven from Munger, five each from Patna, Gaya and Begusarai, three from Gopalganj, two from Nalanda and one each from Saran, Lakhisarai, Bhagalpur and Nawada.