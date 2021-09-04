Authorities order DNA test after baby swapping at Bihar health centre

PATNA—A woman in Bihar was shocked to find a baby girl in her arms while she had given birth to a male child at a health centre.

Reports said Premshila Devi, a resident of West Champaran district, developed labour pain on Thursday after which her parents admitted her to a local Yogapatti health centre.

- Sponsored -

She delivered a baby boy at the health centre. Her entire family was happy after getting the news and celebrated the occasion.

The very next day, she was discharged from the health centre with the baby wrapped in clothes. She was strictly warned against removing the clothes of the baby before reaching the home.

The entire family, however, was shocked after they found the baby girl in her arms when she removed the baby’s clothes.

Angry family members reached the hospital and created ruckus over the incident. Taking a serious note of the incident, the hospital administration has ordered for DNA test of the baby and registration of an FIR against the accused nurse.

“The entire matter is being investigated. We have ordered for a DNA test of the baby,” hospital in-charge Amitesh Ranjan Srivastava told the media on Saturday.

Baby’s mother said she was shown the baby boy after her delivery and the nurse on duty also weighed him in front of me. But later my baby was swapped.