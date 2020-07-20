The Bihar Post

At the mercy of God! Corona +tive waits for ambulance the whole night sitting under open sky in rainy season

By Bihar Post Desk
PATNA—A villager testing positive for Covid-19 kept waiting for an ambulance the whole night, sitting outside a deserted health centre in Bihar under the open sky in the rainy season and battling swarms of mosquitoes.

The horrible incident took place in Madhepura district of Bihar on Saturday, amply exposing the government’s preparedness to fight corona pandemic.

According to a report in the local media, a 35-year-old villager from Alamnagar block in the district had been tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

He was told by the health officials to wait outside the hospital saying an ambulance would pick him up soon and admit him to Madhepura hospital equipped with better facility.

As advised he sat outside the hospital patiently waiting for the hospital ambulance till 11 at night on Saturday but it never came. By then, all the hospital staffs left the hospital and his parents too had gone.

Left alone, he tried hard to lie down on a cemented platform but failed to sleep as swarm of mosquitoes attacked him soon from sides. Finally, he stayed awake the whole night battling army of mosquitoes and insects.

The very next day someone called up the local sub-divisional magistrate, feeling pity on his condition and it was then that an ambulance came to pick him up, 20 hours later.

Additional chief medical officer Dr RP Raman told the media that stern action would be taken after getting the matter investigated by the officials.

The Coronavirus which is spreading very fast has turned very alarming in Bihar. It has claimed 187 lives and infected more than 27,000 persons in the state so far.

