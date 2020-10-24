The Bihar Post

‘Ask your father if there was any school in Bihar?’ asks Nitish in indirect attack on Tejashwi

By Bihar Post Desk
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD, Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM , 10 lakh jobs, Bihar polls, Bihar assembly elections, Bihar Image Courtesy: Facebook
PATNA—The political campaigns in Bihar are turning bitterer by the day as the date of polling comes near.

On Saturday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar mounted heavy attacks on Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav during an election rally held in Teghra block of Begusara district.

Apne… se puchho, mata se puchho ki kahin koi school tha (Ask your father, ask your mother if there was any schools or colleges built during the RJD regime in Bihar),” Nitish told an election rally, obliquely referring to Tejashwi Yadav.

“Was there even a single school built? If you want to know, ask your father… Ask your mother… If there was any school or college built or was even a work in progress?” asked Nitish, visibly very angry.

He further lost temper when some people attending his rally started shouting against him to which he warned them of “consequences”.

Reports said Nitish is getting angry over the crowds attending his rallies getting thinner and also heckling him.

On the other hand, the turnouts have been relatively huge and impressive at the rallies being addressed by Tejashwi who has promised to give 10 lakh jobs to the youths if voted to power.

