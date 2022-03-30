As saffron camp tightens grips, Demand to replace Nitish with BJP CM picks up momentum in Bihar

PATNA—The situation is slowly getting tougher for Nitish Kumar. In the aftermath of the BJP becoming the single largest party in the Bihar assembly with all the three Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) legislators joining the saffron camp and party retaining power in four states, the demand to replace Kumar with a BJP chief minister has further gained momentum.

The fresh demand has come from Vinay Bihari, actor-turned-politician who represents Lauriya seat (from West Champaran district) in Bihar assembly. Bihari said it was time the BJP should have its “own” chief minister and also suggested who could be the suitable face for this post.

- Sponsored -

“Every BJP worker now wants to have their ‘own’ chief minister. The masses too want that and hence the top BJP leadership should seriously consider over the issue to fulfill their long-cherished dream,” Bihari said adding the current deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad could be the suitable candidate for this post.

He alleged the Janata Dal United (JD-U) led by Kumar had been constantly “blackmailing” the BJP over the issue of special category status to Bihar and demand for caste census.

“The JD-U has been threatening to shake hands with the RJD if the BJP didn’t consider its demands. The BJP should not come under pressures anymore. In the neighbouring state of UP, our party has won elections for the second time in a row and now the people of Bihar too want to see someone from the BJP on the throne,” explained Bihari while also seeking for implementing “Yogi model” to tackle the worsening law and order situation in Bihar.

However, the move has triggered strong protests from the JD-U which said none had the guts to remove Kumar from the throne. “Nitish Kumarji has been constantly working for the development of Bihar and he will continue as the chief minister till then the NDA remains in power,” JD-U spokesperson Madhav Anand reacted. Stating that such statements could only damage the ruling coalition, Anand asked the BJP leadership to rein in such leaders.

Last month, a BJP parliamentarian Chhedi Paswan had made similar demand saying both the allies should get a chance to run the government for 2.5 years on a rotational basis. “If there is an alliance between BJP and JDU, then there should be a formula of two-and-a-half years for the post of CM. If Nitish Kumar remains CM for two-and-a-half years, the BJP should get the throne for the remaining period,” was how Paswan told the media. He represents Sasaram seat in Lok Sabha.

Political analysts say the general BJP workers and leaders are just unable to bear the “pain” of Kumar continuing on the throne despite the JD-U being pushed to the distant third slot in the last 2020 assembly polls. The JD-U could win only 43 seats in 243-memner Bihar assembly. The RJD headed by Lalu Prasad emerged as the single largest party in the House winning 75 seats whereas the BJP which won 74 seats came second.

As of now, however, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the state assembly after all the three VIP lawmakers joined the BJP. Yet, Kumar continues to run the government in his own way and this apparently keeps on troubling the BJP. The very frustration often gets reflected in the statements of the party leaders, analysts say.