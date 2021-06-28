Army on alert as two more drones sighted over military base in Jammu

SRINAGAR—Indian Army has been put on alert after two more drones were sighted flying over an army base in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after a suspected explosive-laden drone struck a military facility.

According to DD News, two unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted separately flying over Kaluchak military base on the outskirts of Jammu city late Sunday night.

Soon the Army resorted to firing after which the flying drones disappeared under the cover of darkness. Reports said the Army has been put on alert after the incident and launched massive search operations in the areas.

“Immediately, high alert was sounded and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing,’’ the military was quoted as saying in a statement by news agency AP. “Both the drones flew away.”

The incident comes barely hours after two bombs were dropped at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu airport on early Sunday in what is believed to be the first drone strike at vital locations.

The blasts caused minor injuries to two soldiers, besides causing partial damage to the military base.

Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh has described the incident as “terror attack”.