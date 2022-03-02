Anxious about fate, students turn to innovative ideas to impress examiners

PATNA—Worried about their fate in the graduation examination, students have turned to interesting ideas to impress the examiners and somehow clear the test. Many of them find themselves obviously got caught in troubles since the tests were conducted offline while their classes held online due to Covid strike.

The examiners evaluating the answer books of the students studying in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU), Muzaffarpur were pleasantly surprised when they came across bizarre excuses mentioned therein by the examinees. Some even wrote down their cell phone numbers in bold asking the evaluators to contact them on the given numbers to make a “bargain” in lieu of good marks.

“Please pass kar dijiyega. Call me sir, arthshastra ki baki baaten phone par hongi (Request you to pass me in the examination. Please call me so that we could talk about bargain for giving good marks),” one of the examinees wrote in his answer sheet. He has appeared in Economics examination.

Another student appealed to the examiner to help him clear the test saying he was unable to prepare for exam properly since he got infected with COVID-19 and battled for survival at the hospital bed for days. Yet another student appealed for good marks with the excuse that he missed online classes since he didn’t have smartphone.

“This could be possible that quite many students got caught by Covid and their study got affected but the way they reacted in the answer-sheets have shocked us a lot. We can’t expect them offering bribe in lieu of good marks,” commented an examiner.

Even more interesting things were noticed earlier during the evaluation of answer-sheets of intermediate examination conducted by the state-run Bihar School Examination Board.

The height of queerness came when one of the students wrote down “love letter” in the answer sheet since he didn’t know the answer. “I loved her (the name of girl student formally mentioned) very much but she turned perfidious,” the student identified as Aditya Kumar wrote.

But what was classic, one examinee couldn’t even copy properly in his copy despite mobile phone with internet facility by his side. This can be underlined from the fact that the said examinee even wrote the Google ads that appeared between the answer in his answer sheet. The development not only exposes the quality of teaching in the state but also the seriousness on the part of the students for the examinations.