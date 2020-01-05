The Bihar Post

Anti-corruption crusaders target of attacks in Bihar, 16 killed in 10 years

BiharCrimeIndia
By TBP Desk
18

PATNA: Anti-corruption crusaders remain the target of attacks in Bihar.

In a fresh incident, a Right to Information (RTI) activist Pankaj Singh was murdered in Patna district on Saturday.

Singh who had robbed off the peace of the sand mafias with his RTI queries was returning to his home in Patna district from Bhojpur district when he was killed midway.

His bullet-riddled body was found abandoned in the Rani Talab areas of Bikram block in Patna district on Saturday morning. His bag and cell phone were also found missing from the site.

Although the police are clueless about the murder, family members suspect sand mafias could be involved in his murder.

Local villagers said the victim had launched a massive movement against the said mafia in the region and unearthed huge irregularities in the sand-mining which apparently annoyed the sand mafias.

“The continuing murder of RTI activists is a matter of serious concern in Bihar.  We will submit a memorandum to the chief minister and will also file a case in the Patna High Court over the issue,” All India RTI Activist Association president Tribhuwan Prasad Yadav told the media on Sunday.

As a report, as many as 16 RTI activists have been killed in Bihar in the past 10 years, indicating the gravity of the situation.

LIST OF RTI ACTIVISTS KILLED IN BIHAR: SOURCE LOCAL MEDIA

Name of RTI activists killed Place year
Shashidhar Mishra Begusarai 2010
Gopal Prasad Buxur 2010
Ram Vilas Singh Lakhisarai 2011
Dr Murlidhar Jaiswal Munger 2012
Rahul Kumar Muzaffarpur 2012
Rajesh Yadav Gaya 2012
Rajkumar Muzaffarpur 2013
Ram Kumar Thakur Katihar 2013
Shiv Shankar Jha Saharsa 2014
Surendra Sharma Masaurhi (Patna) 2015
Gopal Prasad Buxur 2015
Gopal Tiwari Gopalganj 2015
Ramakant Singh Rohtas 2016
Mritunjay Singh Bhojpur 2017
Jai Kumar Vaishali 2018
Pankaj Singh Patna 2020

 

