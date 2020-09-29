Another trouble stares Kushwaha as party gen secy Madhav Anand looks headed for RJD

PATNA—The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) headed by former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha is likely to suffer yet another major setback soon.

Media reports have said RLSP’s principal general secretary Madhav Anand secretly rushed to the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi to meet her son Tejashwi Yadav who is leading the RJD poll campaign.

Anand is likely to join the RJD soon. As per the report, the meeting between Tejashwi and Anand lasted for some five hours. Anand was caught on the camera stealthily coming out of the Rabri residence.

Only yesterday, the RLSP suffered a major setback when its state party chief Bhudeo Chaudhary joined the RJD in the presence of Tejashwi Yadav and Jagadanand Singh.

Chaudhary crossed over to the RJD days after Kushwaha announced his party would stay with the Grand Alliance only if the RJD replaces Tejashwi with someone else.

Finding himself entirely cornered, Kushwaha has now formed a front with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and nondescript Jantantrik Party (Socialist).

After walking out of the Grand Alliance, Kushwaha tried hard to be a part of the NDA but the BJP didn’t take much interest in him and offered him just five seats, reports said.