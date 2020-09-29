The Bihar Post

Another trouble stares Kushwaha as party gen secy Madhav Anand looks headed for RJD

BiharIndiaPolitics
By Bihar Post Desk
Madhav Anand, Upendra Kushwaha, RLSP, BSP, RJD, Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar, Bihar News, Bihar polls, Bihar polls 2020 Madhav Anand/Twitter
71

PATNA—The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) headed by former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha is likely to suffer yet another major setback soon.

Media reports have said RLSP’s principal general secretary Madhav Anand secretly rushed to the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi to meet her son Tejashwi Yadav who is leading the RJD poll campaign.

- Sponsored -

Anand is likely to join the RJD soon. As per the report, the meeting between Tejashwi and Anand lasted for some five hours. Anand was caught on the camera stealthily coming out of the Rabri residence.

You May Like this also

Tejashwi masterstroke: RJD will provide…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar woman kills four-year-old son to…

Bihar Post Desk

Only yesterday, the RLSP suffered a major setback when its state party chief Bhudeo Chaudhary joined the RJD in the presence of Tejashwi Yadav and Jagadanand Singh.

Chaudhary crossed over to the RJD days after Kushwaha announced his party would stay with the Grand Alliance only if the RJD replaces Tejashwi with someone else.

Finding himself entirely cornered, Kushwaha has now formed a front with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and nondescript Jantantrik Party (Socialist).

After walking out of the Grand Alliance, Kushwaha tried hard to be a part of the NDA but the BJP didn’t take much interest in him and offered him just five seats, reports said.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5820 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Hapless Bihar rape victim delivers baby…

Bihar Post Desk

Bihar girl who appeared at NEET test…

Bihar Post Desk

Shiv Sena mounts heavy attacks on Bihar…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,758

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More