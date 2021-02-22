The Bihar Post

Another setback for Chirag Paswan as LJP’s lone MLC joins BJP

Bihar
By Bihar Post Desk
Image courtesy: Social Media
PATNA—In another setback to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) headed by Chirag Paswan, party’s lone member in the Bihar Legislative Council joined the BJP on Monday.

Nutan Singh, wife of minister Neeraj Kumar Bablu, joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders, such as state party president Sanjay Jaiswal.

“I decided to join the BJP since my husband too in the same party. Now, both of us can work together,” Singh told the media on Monday.

The development comes days after more than 200 LJP leaders, including 18 district presidents and several party office-bearers, quit the party to join the JD-U.

LJP’s lone member in the Bihar assembly Raj Kumar Singh too is soon to quit the party. According to media reports, he already has met two ministers in the Bihar government including the chief minister.

Bihar Post Desk

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

