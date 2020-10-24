Another setback for BJP as party’s Bihar poll campaign in-charge Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19

PATNA—In another setback to the BJP, party’s election campaign in-charge for Bihar, Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive for Covid-19.

Fadnavis himself shared the news through his Twitter handle saying he had tested positive and was in isolation. He had been leading Bihar poll campaign for the past two months.

- Sponsored -

“I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break!” Fadnavis tweeted.

I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break !

I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation.

Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 24, 2020

He is the fourth top BJP leader to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few days.

Prior to him, three more top leaders—all party’s star campaigners—have tested positive. They included Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and party’s national spokesperson Syed Shahanawaz Hussain.

Modi and Hussain have already got themselves admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna while Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey has quarantined himself after coming in contact with these leaders.

Of them, Modi had been strongly batting for conduct of elections during Corona time even though the opposition demanded for postponement of elections in view of pandemic.

He even had accused the opposition of using the pandemic as a cover out of fear of losing elections.

All the leaders now admitted to the hospital or under isolation are from Bihar and are familiar with the state politics.

Their absence from the scene, thus, could harm the party to some extent although the BJP has galaxy of leaders to make up for their absence.

Covid-19 has claimed lives of seven top leaders in Bihar so far. They included Kapildeo Kamat, Vinod Kumar Singh, both ministers in the NDA government in Bihar, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, former federal minister and Sunil Kumar Singh, BJP lawmaker.