Another Journalist killed in Bihar

PATNA—A journalist working for a local TV news channel was brutally killed in East Champaran district of Bihar. He had been missing for the past four days.

Police said the victim identified as Manish Kumar Singh, 30, a resident of Paharpur police station areas in East Champaran district, had left his home on Saturday to attend a feast but he didn’t return.

- Sponsored -

Since then his mobile phone was switched off while his motorbike was found abandoned at a distant location.

Subsequently, his father Sanjay Kumar Singh, also a journalist and RTI activist, registered a case with the local Harsidhi police station in which he named 12 persons.

On Wednesday, his body was recovered from a ditch full of water. The miscreants had gouged out one of his eyes, reports said. The police are conducting raids to nab the accused persons.

Prior to him, around a dozen journalists working for various media organisations were killed in Bihar. One of them is a Hindi journalist Rajdeo Ranjan who was killed in Siwan district in may 2016. Five years after the incident, the case is yet to reach the logical conclusion.