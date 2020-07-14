The Bihar Post

Another doctor dies from Coronavirus in Bihar; 200 more doctors, health workers still infected with virus

68

PATNA—Another doctor died from deadly coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Bihar, taking the tally to 135 till 12 PM on Tuesday even as the total number of cases crossed 17,000 in the state.

The victim Dr NK Singh was admitted to the Patna AIIMS and had been on ventilator support for the past about a week after his condition turned critical.

Dr Singh who was an associate professor of ENT department with the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) died today.

Earlier, Dr Ashwini Nand Kuliyar had died at Patna’s AIIMS on Sunday night. Dr Kuliyar who ran a private clinic in Gaya town had been admitted to the hospital after he got infected with the virus sometime back, media reports said on Monday.

According to reports, the victim had gone to Kota in June by car to bring back his daughter. On his return, he was found suffering from fever and the subsequent test confirmed he had contracted the Covid-19.

He admitted himself to the AIIMS, Patna soon thereafter. For the past five days, he had been on the ventilator support after his condition deteriorated fast.

According to a report of the Bihar unit of the Indian Medical Association, the deadly Covid-19 has infected more than 200 doctors and health workers in the state.

According to a latest report of Bihar health department, the virus has claimed 135 lives and infected 17,421 persons so far.

