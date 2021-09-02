The Bihar Post

Animal welfare board orders inquiry after horse dies during ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ film shoot

India
By Bihar Post Desk
Representational image
Image: Pexels.com
CHENNAI–The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has ordered an inquiry into the reported death of a horse during the shooting of a film “Ponniyin Selvan”, according to reports.

The government body asked the district collector of Hyderabad and the Telangana State Animal Welfare Board to conduct an inquiry into the death after a complaint by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

The AWBI is the prescribed authority under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, which authorises the use of animals in films. The AWBI also asked officials to ensure that the culprits receive “exemplary punishment” so that such crimes do not happen in the future.

The Abdullapurmet police also registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the management of Madras Talkies and the owner of the horse under Section 11 of the PCA Act, 1960, and Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. The owner is reported to have allowed producers of the film to keep using horses who were tired and dehydrated.

“In the age of computer-generated imagery (CGI), production companies have no excuse for forcing exhausted horses to play at war until one of them drops dead,” says PETA India Chief Advocacy Officer Khushboo Gupta.

The PETA India has further urged the film, advertising, television, and digital content producers to use CGI, visual effects, and animatronics instead of forcing live animals to perform.

