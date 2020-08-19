Angry villagers tie python to tree after it devours 10 ducks

DUMKA—Angry villagers tied a python to a tree with the help of rope after it devoured as many as 10 ducks in Jharkhand.

The bizarre incident took place at Ranga village under Masaliya block in Dumka district on Tuesday.

A local villager Bajrang Khaira had been involved in duck farming for some time. He got suspicious when the ducks and the ducklings didn’t come out of the cage they had been kept on Tuesday.

Finally when he peeped inside there, he found a big python resting inside and the half body of a duck in its mouth.

He raised an alarm after which local villagers rushed to spot, caught the python after much effort and the tied it to a tree with the help of a rope.

The python remained in their captivity for two hours until the villagers relented and finally freed it in the nearby jungle.