The Bihar Post

Angry villagers tie python to tree after it devours 10 ducks

IndiaJharkhandOddly
By Bihar Post Desk
python, ducks, jharkhand, Dumka REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE
14

DUMKA—Angry villagers tied a python to a tree with the help of rope after it devoured as many as 10 ducks in Jharkhand.

The bizarre incident took place at Ranga village under Masaliya block in Dumka district on Tuesday.

- Sponsored -

A local villager Bajrang Khaira had been involved in duck farming for some time. He got suspicious when the ducks and the ducklings didn’t come out of the cage they had been kept on Tuesday.

You May Like this also

Drunk Indian driver drives car on…

Bihar Post Desk

RJD expels 3 legislators for anti-party…

Bihar Post Desk

Finally when he peeped inside there, he found a big python resting inside and the half body of a duck in its mouth.

He raised an alarm after which local villagers rushed to spot, caught the python after much effort and the tied it to a tree with the help of a rope.

The python remained in their captivity for two hours until the villagers relented and finally freed it in the nearby jungle.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bihar Post Desk 5722 posts 0 comments

The Bihar Post aims to provide quick information to our readers but with accuracy. It will also serve as a guide to quality stories. Our utmost effort will be to put the stories in the right perspective without being biased towards any side.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

More Stories

224 prisoners found infected with…

Bihar Post Desk

Man rejects wife as she became pregnant…

Bihar Post Desk

Man goes emotional after dog saves his…

Bihar Post Desk
1 of 1,150

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More