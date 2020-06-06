The Bihar Post

Angry Tejashwi puts up posters targeting Nitish govt himself on Patna streets

By TBP Desk
PATNA—Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav was seen in new action on Saturday when he rushed to his party office and himself put up posters highlighting the alleged “negative and anti-poor attitude” of the Bihar government.

So far, his men or workers had been putting up such posters prepared by the Rashtriya Janaat Dal (RJD) but on Saturday he himself completed this task with his security guards helping him.

The posters pose some stinging questions to chief minister Nitish Kumar and carry police department’s controversial letter wherein the police had apprehended sudden spurt in crime graph in the state due to influx of migrant workers returning homes after lockdown.

“The chief minister is cheating the migrants in the name of providing employments. The government has no roadmap for this, instead the migrants have been branded as ‘criminals’ in the government letter which is an insult of our men,” Tejashwi told the media after putting up posters.

The main Opposition and the state government have been engaged in war of words over the issue of migrant labourers right since the lockdown was enforced in March.

The RJD has accused the government of not taking seriously the problems of the poor and calling them back by sending buses, prompting the migrants to walk back homes on foot which resulted in death of many.

The state government and the ruling NDA leaders, on the other hand, alleged Tejashwi has been only playing politics through Twitter.

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

